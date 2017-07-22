Originally at Breakingnews.syDuring a UN Security Council session, the Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations Michele Sison, said Washington would have to reconsider its support for the peace agreement, should the conflicting sides show no interest in reaching a solution."The United States expects that it will lead to a realistic and meaningful outcome. If South Sudan's leaders do not participate in this high-level forum in good faith and stick to its deadlines, the United States will need to review our position and priorities on support for the peace agreement and its implementing bodies", Sison was heard saying, adding that the US wants the regional mediation to succeed, with South Sudan leaders showing their long-term interest and commitment to it.She also said the Revitalization Forum, being organized by the regional group IGAD, is the "last chance" for salvaging the August 2015 peace agreement.