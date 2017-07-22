© AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy



Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordered on Thursday to amend the organizational structure of the Interior Ministry and create a new department to deal with state security challenges, Saudi media reported.According to Saudi Press Agency,In June, King Salman replaced Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef, the king's nephew, with his 31-year-old son Mohammad bin Salman. Local media also reported that Muhammad bin Nayef has lost the post of the interior minister. The new crown prince will continue to serve as the nation's defense minister.