Puppet Masters
Saving face? Bahraini envoy to Russia denies reports of reduced list of demands to Qatar
Sputnik
Fri, 21 Jul 2017 17:44 UTC
On Wednesday, media reports emerged that the new list included six demands instead of the initial 13 announced in June. Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, told reporters on Wednesday that the states that broke off ties with Qatar expected it to adhere to the six principles of fighting terrorism adopted at the Cairo Summit in July.
However, Al-Mouallimi noted that no progress had been made on "the list of specific demands made by the four Arab States in June."
"We didn't cut down the list of our demands. The list wasn't modified. The media reports are actually not true. We don't have anything new in this regard," Saati said.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations with Doha in the beginning of June over Qatar's alleged support of terrorism and interference in other states' affairs. Several other countries then joined the boycott.
The conditions issued in June included scaling back relations with Iran, expulsion of Turkish troops, halt to financing terrorist organizations and to the interaction with political opposition in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain, and several other requirements. Qatar rejected the demands, saying they were unreasonable.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Joint Syrian-Hezbollah assault on terrorists begins on Lebanese border
- Aaand he's out? Sean Spicer reportedly resigns as White House press secretary
- Analysis: Turkey trying to 'sabotage' Raqqa operation by disclosing coalition bases
- Neural network software: Cell phones are about to become more powerful than you could imagine
- Syrian Army evacuates civilians out of Raqqa via humanitarian corridors
- Asbestos found in makeup sold to young girls
- A friendly reminder from Lavrov: U.S. bases in Syria are illegal, everyone knows it
- Saving face? Bahraini envoy to Russia denies reports of reduced list of demands to Qatar
- Pepe Escobar: A coup in the House of Saud?
- 'There was no remorse, only a smirk': Group of teens who filmed drowning man won't face charges (VIDEO)
- Israeli police arrest suspect ringleader of group that stole rifles from IDF base
- Paddling with consent? Texas schools expand use of corporal punishment
- "Help us, Facebook, you're our only hope": Russia probe turns to social media to find evidence of Russian fake news
- French tobacconists take to streets to protest cigarette price increase
- Tourists to all-inclusive resorts in Mexico suspect they were given tainted alcohol
- 19-year-old girl found chopped up in London freezer in suspected honor killing
- The Reign of Propaganda
- Report claims Trump Admin took public funds from Obamacare to undermine health care law
- 'Soft Brexit': Free movement of EU citizens to Britain will continue years after Brexit
- California scientists catch glimpse of hypothesized self-annihilating particle for first time
- Joint Syrian-Hezbollah assault on terrorists begins on Lebanese border
- Aaand he's out? Sean Spicer reportedly resigns as White House press secretary
- Analysis: Turkey trying to 'sabotage' Raqqa operation by disclosing coalition bases
- A friendly reminder from Lavrov: U.S. bases in Syria are illegal, everyone knows it
- Saving face? Bahraini envoy to Russia denies reports of reduced list of demands to Qatar
- Pepe Escobar: A coup in the House of Saud?
- "Help us, Facebook, you're our only hope": Russia probe turns to social media to find evidence of Russian fake news
- The Reign of Propaganda
- Report claims Trump Admin took public funds from Obamacare to undermine health care law
- 'Soft Brexit': Free movement of EU citizens to Britain will continue years after Brexit
- Lavrov: Russia gave US data on N. Korea missile launch on same day of Trump-Putin G20 meeting
- North Korea: Origins of the present crisis and a possible solution
- Putin: Russia will continue to work with Europe on Mars exploration
- Duterte fires back: 'I've seen America, it's lousy', vows never to visit US
- Pompeo feels threatened by RT and Sputnik because they are thrifty
- Intelligence report: UAE backing for Southern Yemen secession threatens rift in Saudi-led coalition
- Putin envoy: Washington and Moscow in talks to to create cybersecurity group
- 'Trojan horse' rhetoric: Top US commander in Europe says Russia might use Belarus drills to move weapons
- Kurdish fighters report heavily-armed US vehicles flowing into Syria
- Could be a mistake: Siemens to suspend contracts with state-owned Russian companies over turbine deliveries to Crimea
- Syrian Army evacuates civilians out of Raqqa via humanitarian corridors
- 'There was no remorse, only a smirk': Group of teens who filmed drowning man won't face charges (VIDEO)
- Israeli police arrest suspect ringleader of group that stole rifles from IDF base
- Paddling with consent? Texas schools expand use of corporal punishment
- French tobacconists take to streets to protest cigarette price increase
- Tourists to all-inclusive resorts in Mexico suspect they were given tainted alcohol
- 19-year-old girl found chopped up in London freezer in suspected honor killing
- Alaskan couple charged over sea death hoax which triggered $300k wasted rescue operation
- 'Dogs eating bodies': Witnesses recall the horrors of US-led liberation of Raqqa, Syria
- RT brilliantly trolls with new airport ad campaign - "Missed a plane? Lost an election? Blame it on us!"
- Teenagers representing Burundi at DC robotics challenge go missing after competition
- Victims of sexual assault accuse Air Force Academy of using mental health diagnoses to cover up sex crimes
- Inmates at St. Louis prison with no air conditioning begging for help with temps soaring
- Disgraced Buddhist monk charged with child rape, money laundering and fraud in Thai court after extradition from US
- Crazed MSNBC "liberal feminist": Ivanka Trump's clothes are patriarchal, sending message women are property
- Is a single-payer healthcare system the only real alternative to Obamacare?
- Pennsylvania parents who "gifted" their daughters to abuser sentenced to 7yrs in prison
- Palestinian teen shot dead as protests rage in Jerusalem
- Abandoned by the US, Fukushima-irradiated service members get help from former Japanese Prime Minister
- Report indicates ISIS command helped Philippine militants seize Marawi through funding and recruits
- Humans may have arrived in Australia 15K years earlier than previously thought
- Truth vs Hollywood: Author claims Hitler let British troops escape Dunkirk 'to sue for peace treaty'
- Media mogul Robert Maxwell asked Thatcher govt for $20bn to save Soviet Union
- Declassified 70 years later: Files reveal Winston Churchill thwarted King Edward VIII's Nazi plot to retake British throne
- Ten things you may not know about Orwell's '1984'
- Great game of politics: Book review of Hidden History, The Secret Origins of the First World War
- Melting Swiss glacier reveals bodies of couple who disappeared 75 years ago
- Unsuspecting residents of San Francisco were part of one of the largest human experiments in history
- Perfectly preserved mummies cocooned in copper, fabric and birch bark unearthed in Russia's far north
- Declassified Russian documents reveal Polish gratitude for WWII liberation
- Cypriot farmer unearths 2,000-year-old Roman mosaic
- Eight ancient shipwrecks found off of Greece's Fourni Islands
- You can't understand ISIS if you don't know the history of Wahhabism in Saudi Arabia
- Secret Stone Age engravings can only be seen at night, archaeologists find
- 1863 was the 'other time' Russia meddled with American democracy
- A short history of the 'humane' guillotine
- Documents reveal Israeli leaders were concerned evidence would come to light that 1967 attack on USS Liberty was intentional
- War in the Balkans: Memoirs of a Portugese Peacekeeper
- 200,000-year-old baby tooth is fourth fossil identified from Siberia's Denisova Cave
- Neandertal thigh bone may rewrite history of humanity's origins
- Neural network software: Cell phones are about to become more powerful than you could imagine
- California scientists catch glimpse of hypothesized self-annihilating particle for first time
- SpaceX ending development of propulsive landings for Dragon spacecraft missions to Mars over safety concerns
- Afghan girls win silver medal of courageous achievement in robotics competition
- Space experts baffled during House testimony after Dana Rohrabacher asks if civilizations lived on Mars
- Philadelphia child receives double hand transplant in world first surgery
- Censorship and tyranny over the mind: The failure of peer-review
- US government seeking to create shape-changing robots for humans to wear
- Scientists tune in to 'peculiar' radio signals from a star 11 light-years away
- Mismanagement, not 'climate change', caused Adelaide summer blackouts
- ISS crew being monitored by 'Star Wars' floating drone
- NASA's Van Allen Probes mission analyzing eerie whistling sounds coming from space
- Prairie Vole love helps scientists pinpoint romantic brain activity
- Wearable electronics - Breathable nanoscale tech worn like a second skin
- Exposing the booming genetic pseudoscience market
- What it would take to kill all life on Earth
- Coming soon! Facial recognition software for police body cameras
- A destroyer of worlds?: An AI researchers shares his fears
- "Intelligent machines could destroy mankind": Elon Musk fears destructive capacity of AI without proactive regulation
- Chinese scientists clone and genetically modify a dog, implications for human possibilities
- New York state tornadoes cause destruction lifting cars into the air
- Two dead as earthquake sparks tsunami off the coast of Turkey and Greek islands
- Mount Sinabung erupts in Indonesia, causes earthquakes
- 8th right whale discovered dead in Gulf of St. Lawrence since June
- Two killed by lightning bolt in Madhya Pradesh, India
- Multiple tornadoes cause widespread damage in eastern China
- 2 fatalities, flooding from tsunami after powerful shallow 6.7 quake in Mediterranean Sea (UPDATE)
- Solar halo seen over Zhejiang, Anhui provinces in China
- Sinkhole opens up next to home in The Villages, Florida
- Severe hailstorm pounds buildings, crops in Newell, South Dakota
- Plasma event? Nigerian residents stirred up after strange event of "deafening sound" and bright light
- Massive Florida sinkhole that swallowed two houses continues to widen, more homes put on evacuation alert
- Temperature data faked NOAA, NASA and HadCRU caught red handed
- Earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude strikes off Japan's Fukushima, no damage or tsunami
- 'Locust plague' invades southern Russian region
- Japan blasted by gigantic hailstones
- Klyuchevskaya volcano erupts with 6km pillar of ash in Kamchatka, Russia
- Sperm whale found dead in Andhra Pradesh, India
- 'Extreme and aggressive' California wildfires force thousands to evacuate
- Rare ball lightning captured over Bergamo, Italy
- Meteor fireball observed over São Paulo, Brazil
- 'Long slow' meteor fireball seen over Hawley, Texas
- Meteor rattles windows and scares residents in Campinas, Brazil
- Loud boom over North Carolina caused by meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball explodes over South Australia (VIDEOS)
- Glowing meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea
- Possible fast moving meteor fireball sighted over South Australia
- Meteor reported over Hunter Valley, New South Wales
- Meteor streaks over Columbia County, Georgia
- 'Spectacular' fireball spotted in Whanganui, New Zealand
- Meteor fireball caught on CCTV over Singapore
- Meteor fireball seen across Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana skies
- Scientists identify rock that crashed through shed roof in a Dutch village as meteorite
- Meteorite 'size of a small car' hits Sudan, fragments found
- Stargazers left baffled after 'red fireball' seen over Perth, Western Australia
- Two-month countdown to total solar eclipse that will darken U.S. skies from Oregon to South Carolina
- Potential new meteor shower from Comet Borisov
- Meteor seen in Roodepoort, South Africa
- Las Vegas Allsky camera captures slow moving meteor
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Espírito Santo, Brazil
- Asbestos found in makeup sold to young girls
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Misguided Quest For Happiness
- Study finds it's healthy for children to pick their nose
- Jon Rappoport: CIA MKULTRA - drugs to ruin the nation
- How to safely address acid reflux and avoid increased risk of mortality and morbidity
- Cost effective ways to address mild to moderate hearing loss
- Iowa mother with newborn who died at 18 days old: 'Don't let anyone kiss your baby'
- Why magnesium is crucial to achieving good health
- Top cardiologist blasts nutrition guidelines
- Mulberry leaf: A traditional treatment for psychiatric conditions?
- Medical miracles that have been observed in the field of medicine
- What's the difference between Vitamins D2 and D3?
- Scientists conclude artificial sweeteners have no benefit to health but may cause plenty of harm
- Much more than "ageing"
- The need for iodine supplementation
- Over 1,000 antidepressant users describe how their personal life has been affected
- Stressful life experiences can age brain 'by years'
- Most boxed mac and cheese contains chemical used to soften plastic
- Hair dyes, relaxers and conditioning creams linked to breast cancer
- What happens when you don't brush your teeth properly?
- Self-transcendence: The art of achieving seemingly impossible goals by focusing on a purpose greater than yourself
- How laughter brings us together
- "We're giving our kids bad advice about how to succeed in life" -- A leading happiness researcher
- Cognitive bias and the links between intelligence and prejudice
- Twenty things people notice when they quit the booze
- When is stress good for you?
- The Devouring Mother: Understanding the psychological archetypes of consciousness
- New research shows PTSD might physically change the brain
- Counter-intuitive: Why "positive thinking" is terrible advice
- Psychopaths' brain reveals source of wishful thinking behavior
- Anxiety overtakes depression as most common mental health issue for Americans
- Study finds a messy desk can stimulate new ideas and promote creative thinking
- Benefits of altruism: Generosity makes people happier
- Yes, animals can suffer from PTSD
- Signs of a toxic parent & how they damage their children
- Religious leaders trip on magic mushrooms all in the name of science
- Are there memory benefits to note taking?
- What does it mean when you dream of driving?
- Peering into the pathology of online trolls
- Why narcissists can't love their own children
- Footage shows strange object on live NASA feed of International Space Station
- Paranormal journalist claims to have "scientific evidence" that aliens lived alongside humans on Earth
- Mummified bodies in Peruvian desert stirs debate
- Sleep paralysis and waking up in the middle of the night being unable to move
- 'The Lowe Files': Actor says he feared death during bigfoot-like encounter
- NASA poised to announce discovery of aliens, says Anonymous
- Possible UFO seen over New York suburb
- David Paulides releases 'Missing 411' documentary
- Mysterious disappearances of UFO researchers
- Giant crop circles appear overnight in French field
- 'Missing 411' documentary explores disappearance of Idaho toddler, other children
- Bristol, UK couple film mysterious lights flashing above their home
- Robert Bigelow says he is 'absolutely convinced' aliens are currently living on Earth
- Nottingham, UK residents woken by strange 'whooshing' noise
- Seen a Bigfoot? Call Bigfoot 911 and this North Carolina group may investigate
- Strange 'drum-like' booms heard in the sky over southwest Louisiana
- Mothman? Chupacabras? Or something else entirely?
- Bus driver films triangle UFO over Exmouth, UK
- Unacknowledged: Documentary aims to blow the lid off the biggest cover-up in human history
- US military's declassified files: Instructions on how to photograph UFO's
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
- 'Robot drowned': Twitter baffled by robot 'suicide' (PHOTOS)
- Golden retriever rescues drowning fawn off Long Island beach
- New NATO flag to better capture its diverse values?
- Owners shocked when family dog gives birth to mint green puppy
- Captured ISIS' fleet of high-tech Ukrainian tanks now on display in Mosul
- Melania Trump outs herself as a Russian secret agent
- 'OMG' - Child portion fish & chips coming your way due to climate change!
- Climate change obsession syndrome - Earth could face attack of flying pigs!
- Aliens influencing global politics? Massive crop circle of Putin appears in Italian field (VIDEO)
- Only MP's and Royal family need pay rise, says Chancellor
- Tim Allen's take on Political Correctness
- TSA workers find gaint lobster in packed luggage -- Twitter users are not amused
- 'Out of town passenger' spotted in speeding car
- Always read the label! New Zealand parents mistakenly feed their kids Scooby Snacks
- I was offended! Comedian Steve Hughes on the absurdity of political correctness
- Bye Bye Chinglish: No more 'roasted husband' and 'fried Wikipedia' as China clamps down on mangled foreign-language translations
- Elephants spring into action to save drowning calf at South Korea zoo
- Jonathan Pie: Papering over poverty in austerity Britain
- Californian man sets underpants on fire, prompts Walgreens evacuation
Full-spectrum meme war
Quote of the Day
It wasn't the world being round that agitated people, but that the world wasn't flat. When a well-packaged web of lies has been sold gradually to the masses over generations, the truth will seem utterly preposterous and its speaker a raving lunatic.
- Dresden James
Recent Comments
Once again we must ask, "what could possibly go wrong?"
Burundi was a very rich country where its citizens enjoyed a fairly lavish lifestyle. At least it was?
Ranks right up there with Ivanka Trumps dress. Useless.
I lived in Cocoa, many years ago. I've heard that central Florida has changed a lot, but even back when I lived there, there were a lot of...
Saving face? Bahraini envoy to Russia denies reports of reduced list of demands to QatarThe countries boycotting Qatar over its alleged support of terrorism did not scale down its list of demands to Doha as claimed by some media reports, Bahrain's Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Saati...