North Korea did not launch an intercontinental missile, the Russian Defense Ministry gave its data on the issue to the Pentagon the day Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, respectively, met in Hamburg, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.On July 4, North Korea announced it had successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, saying it traveled 580 miles and reached an altitude of 1,740 miles during its 39-minute flight before accurately hitting a targeted area in the Sea of Japan. The test immediately prompted sharp criticism from the international community.However, US officials believe that Pyongyang had successfully launched an ICBM for the first time.