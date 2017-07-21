A 60-year-old woman and her daughter-in-law were today killed after being struck by lightning in a village, some 65 km from district headquarters, police said.Lightning struck Bherki Bai and Pappudi Bai (20) when they were working in their agriculture field under Petlawad police station area in Chhayanpada village, Sarangi outpost Inspector Bhim Singh Sisodia said.Two others, who were injured have been admitted to a hospital, he said, adding a case has been registered.Source: Press Trust of India