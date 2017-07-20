© Kirsty Wigglesworth / Reuters

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is more popular than Prime Minister Theresa May with the wider public for the first time, new opinion polls suggest.New polls compiled by Ipsos MORI for the London Evening Standard newspaper reveal that May's popularity has fallen to a record low, whilst her main opponent, Labour leader Corbyn, is viewed more favorably than ever before.Only 34 percent of respondents said they approve of May's leadership, while 59 percent expressed their dissatisfaction with her government.The only other PM to receive negative net ratings immediately after an election was Tony Blair in 2005, following the string of controversies around the Iraq War.At the same time, Corbyn gained a first and significant net lead over May, as 44 percent of adults said that they are satisfied with his leadership of Labour, just one point less than those who said they are dissatisfied.This is a marked improvement from Corbyn's net rating of -11 last month.Importantly, the Labour leader is enjoying a large and growing popularity amongst people aged 18 to 34, while May is considerably underperforming amongst the younger section of population."Having said that, she still has the edge as most capable PM among over 35s."Nevertheless, May suffered a noticeable loss even in this category, as her ratings dropped from 61 percent in April to 46 percent, whilst the section of people who perceive Corbyn as a more capable PM increased from 23 percent to 38 percent.However, Corbyn's rising popularity might be the least of May's problems, as more Tory voters are dissatisfied with her way of running the country.About 66 percent of Conservative supporters are satisfied with May's premiership in comparison to three-quarters of Labour voters' approval of Corbyn's leadership.There is speculation she could be ousted in a coup within the Conservative Party with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit secretary David Davis seen as key challengers.