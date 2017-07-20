© F. Otero Perandones



No matter where you are in the world, you are likely to stumble upon the US border-without-borders.Earlier this summer, an American friend of mine was returning home from Tunisia, where he had been conducting PhD research. Checking in for his connecting flight in Paris, he was put on the phone with a representative of US Customs and Border Protection for questioning - since we all know France shares a border with the United States.Upon reaching America proper, my friend was hauled off for interrogation at the airport in New York on subjects ranging from the details of his Twitter account to the issue of whether or not anyone had suggested he join an armed group in Libya.You can pick your own moral of the story. One possibility, perhaps, is thatWhile it might be tempting to blame US President Donald Trump and his special brand of counter-reality for the frenzied expansion of the US border into international spaces,Just ask the victims of the post-9/11 "war on terror", which has eliminated countless human lives for the ostensible purpose of securing the US homeland.Indeed, the US habit of interrupting wedding festivities in Afghanistan and elsewhere with drone strikes long predated the current head of state - though Trump has adopted the drone obsession with predictable zeal.Closer to home, meanwhile, US-bound Central American migrants regularly run afoul of the amplified US border and find themselves being deported from Mexico - a country roped into serving as a first line of defence against often-defenceless folks, many of them fleeing violent conditions that the US itself has played no small part in stoking.Mexico, for its part, gets to enjoy the additional perks of being literally located on the US frontier, including imposed drug wars and economic devastation - not to mention the essential criminalisation of Mexican-ness via border fortification schemes and mass deportations.Now, as Trump continues to plot his expanded wall on the US-Mexico border, the subtler but no less sinister expansion of the very idea of the US border - and all that it entails - proceeds apace.While the US has, over the decades, repeatedly been up in arms over perceived enemy intrusions into its own "backyard" - see, for example, the Soviets in Cuba or the more recent ruckus over Iran's supposed infiltration of Latin America -Beyond the matter of forcing international airlines to get on board with every US whim in terms of security measures and other life-complicating activities,In his 2015 book Base Nation: How US Military Bases Abroad Harm America and the World, American University's David Vine reported that,This had resulted in a situation in which, he said,Thanks to imperialism's gloriously hypocritical logic, of course, America's disproportionate global footprint hasn't stopped the US political establishment from regularly accusing selected nemeses of meddling in the internal affairs of other nations.When earlier this year the Gulf played host to close encounters between the Iranian navy and US ships,An ever-expanding border makes for an ever-bigger backyard, it seems.Africa, too, is as good a backyard as any, judging from an April 2017 report from investigative journalist Nick Turse, managing editor of the TomDispatch website.American military officials have consistently downplayed their presence in Africa, Turse writes, butTurse goes on to predict that,is the author of The Imperial Messenger: Thomas Friedman at Work, published by Verso. She is a contributing editor at Jacobin Magazine.