© Sergio Perez / Reuters



Miguel Blesa, the former head of the ill-fated Spanish savings bank Caja Madrid, has been found dead at a hunting estate in the southern province of Cordoba with a gunshot wound to his chest.A spokesperson for the Guardia Civil told Bloomberg that a worker from the estate called the police at about 8 a.m. An investigation has been opened into the death of the 69-year-old banker.Blesa, who chaired Caja Madrid from 1996 to 2010, oversaw the bank's merger with six other lenders into Bankia which in turn was rescued with €22 billion ($25.4 billion) in state aid.According to documents seen by Bloomberg, Blesa and other officials, including former IMF chief Rodrigo Rato, ran up combined bills of more than €15 million on items including clothes, hotel stays, and cash withdrawals. The banker charged €437,000 to his credit card between 2003 and 2010 including a €2,350 jeweler's bill.In 2013, leaked pictures of Blesa on exotic hunting trips caused an uproar in Spain as they showed him posing with a rifle next to the corpses of shot animals - a bear, a lion, an oryx, a hippopotamus and the heads of two water buffalo.