A woman and her daughter were killed after lightning struck them at Letang Municipality-2 of Morang district this morning.

The deceased are Chandra Tamang, 47, and her daughter Sishma Tamang, 19. The incident took place at a time when they were working in the farm at 8:30 am.

Both of them died while undergoing treatment at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, said Deputy Superintendent of Police at District Police Office, Morang, Yogendra Singh Thapa.

