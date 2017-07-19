© REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Tuesday he believed the United States was preparing a plot against the Venezuelan authorities in order to seize the country's oil.Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would take strong and swift economic actions if Venezuela called the Constituent Assembly.Venezuela has been experiencing a period of political instability amid the drastic economic situation in the country. The most recent protests erupted in April after the country's Supreme Court tried to take over legislative powers from the opposition-controlled National Assembly. The top court reversed the ruling but the step did not stop mass demonstrations.In May, Maduro announced his decision to call the National Constituent Assembly, which was regarded by the opposition as an attempted coup and resulted in further escalation of tensions that led to the deaths of over 90 people.