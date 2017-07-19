© AFP 2017/ JEFF KOWALSKY JEWEL SAMAD

"Finally, a poll Trump will like," Bloomberg quipped following the publication of a new poll showing Trump is more popular than erstwhile rival Democrat Hillary Clinton. That says a lot for a president whose poll numbers are historically among the lowest of the low: Trump's approval rating has been hovering around 36-40 percent over the past few weeks.Clinton was viewed favorably by 39 percent of survey participants while Trump scored a mark of 41 percent.President Trump has failed to enact promised sweeping changes on health care or tax reform, and the budget still hasn't been passed. And Congress still needs to raise the debt ceiling and run all finances through the appropriations committee for fiscal year 2018 before tax reform can follow, Harald Malmgren said via Twitter on Tuesday. Malmgren is a former US ambassador, economist, and served as a senior adviser to four US presidents.