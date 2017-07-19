Science & Technology
NASA's Van Allen Probes mission analyzing eerie whistling sounds coming from space
RT
Tue, 18 Jul 2017 13:55 UTC
The team says it recorded the sounds with the help of the Van Allen Probes mission, which allows us "listen to the sounds of space" and how different elements interact.
The space agency attributes the strange sounds to different electromagnetic waves known as plasma waves creating distinctive sounds "in the particle symphony surrounding Earth."
"While technically a vacuum, space nonetheless contains energetic charged particles, governed by magnetic and electric fields, and it behaves unlike anything we experience on Earth," NASA said.
"By understanding how waves and particles interact, scientists can learn how electrons are accelerated and lost from the radiation belts and help protect our satellites and telecommunications in space," a statement explained.
It's hoped data collected by the probes will help scientists understand the dynamics of the plasma waves, and improve predictability of space weather, "which can have damaging effects on satellites and telecommunications signals."
The radiation belts fluctuate depending on the space weather system, which is driven by energy and material from the sun.
Reader Comments
Sound travelling through a vacuum, interesting... that must be a first
Thanks NASA where do we make payment to give you more money
sounds like someone's budget was running out
Thanks NASA where do we make payment to give you more money
sounds like someone's budget was running out
FriendoftheHumanRace What's even more amazing is that 3 guys "combusting through" (oops 1) the Van Allen radiation belt in an aluminum can only received a total of 1 rad +/- of radiation (ooops 2) and then didn't burn up on re-entry (Al melts about 1200F wherein NASA claimed back in the day the boys would encounter temps around 5000F... good thing those heat shields on only the bottom of the capsule faced "down" the whole time :-O.... ooops 3).
How can sound travel through a vacuum?
On the same line, can a shock wave travel through a vacuum?
On the same line, can a shock wave travel through a vacuum?
scientists can learn how electrons are accelerated and lost from the radiation belts and help protect our satellites and telecommunications in space," a statement explained.READ: We have to put some useful spin to this if we want money to study it. Tell them it can protect satellites... or facebook or something.
NASA's Van Allen Probes mission analyzing eerie whistling sounds coming from spaceNASA scientists are trying to decipher rather eerie whistling sounds its probes have recorded in space. Don't get too worried though, it's not aliens. The team says it recorded the sounds with the...