© YNA / CHEONAN CITY
Damage after flood in Cheonan, South Korea
Heavy rain pounded the central region on Sunday, leaving four people dead and two missing. The Ministry of Public Safety and Security said that more than 300 millimeters of torrential rain battered Cheongju and Boeun cities in North Chungcheong Province over the weekend, displacing over 300 people. More than 680 homes were flooded, as well as about five thousand hectares of farmland, and 517 people were displaced across the nation. Two people died in a landslide in Cheongju, and two others, who went missing while crossing a bridge on Sunday in Goesan County, were found dead on Monday morning.

A flood warning was issued for the county when the water level at a local dam almost surged to a maximum 137-point-65 meters, with 54 local residents evacuating. Train operations for North Chungcheong Province were suspended for about five hours on Sunday as part of the train tracks were submerged by heavy rain.