Heavy rain pounded the central region on Sunday, leaving four people dead and two missing. The Ministry of Public Safety and Security said thatA flood warning was issued for the county when the water level at a local dam almost surged to a maximum 137-point-65 meters, with 54 local residents evacuating. Train operations for North Chungcheong Province were suspended for about five hours on Sunday as part of the train tracks were submerged by heavy rain.