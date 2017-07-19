© Greg Derr

The Marshfield harbormaster's office towed a whale carcass 3 miles out to sea Monday, in hopes that it would not wash back up on Rexhame Beach.The carcass, about 22 feet long, had been seen at different local beaches starting Friday. The carcass' state of decomposition made it is difficult to tell how old the whale was or what killed it, Marshfield Harbormaster Michael Dimeo said."It was hard to even identify it," Dimeo said.The harbormaster's office decided to tow the carcass far from shore after considering burying it at Plymouth Beach. Towing it and "letting nature take its course" was the best option, Dimeo said.Brant Rock lifeguards helped put a rope around the carcass before the towing began.Dimeo said towing the carcass was difficult, partly because of wind conditions.The location of the whale's body was recorded by the harbormaster's office.