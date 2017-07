© Reuters / minneapolismn.gov



The Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer who shot and killed a 40-year-old Australian woman in an unexplained incident has been identified as Mohamed Noor, the precinct's first Somali-American officer.The Minneapolis Star-Tribune as well as the CBS affiliate WCCO-TVNoor joined the MPD in March 2015, and was the first Somali police officer to patrol the 5th precinct in southwestern Minneapolis, according to a city newsletter. He has a degree in economics and business administration from Augsburg College, and worked in property management in Minneapolis and St. Louis, Missouri before joining the force.