© Serbia Ministry of Interior



One person has died and as many over 40 people were evacuated when a storm and heavy rain caused flooding in parts of north eastern Serbia on Wednesday 07 June, 2017.Serbia's Ministry of Interior reported flooding in the villages of Uljma, Izbiste, and Šušara, near Vršac in the province of Vojvodina. Vršac is around 75 km north east of the capital Belgrade, close to the border with Romania.The Ministry of Interior reported that the Department for Emergency Situations had evacuated 42 people in the affected villages. Dozens of homes were inundated although much of the flood water soon subsided. Local media say that one person, thought to be an elderly woman, died in the floods.Teams from the Department for Emergency Situations, as well as police and Serbia Red Cross are assisting with clean up and recovery operations. The Red Cross said that it was supplying aid to 200 families in the form of food, hygiene kits and blankets, as well as dryers to help dry out affected homes.although no flooding has been reported. According to WMO figures, Vranje recorded 117 mm of rain in 24 hours to 08 June, 2017.There were no current rain or flood warnings from Republic Hydrometeorological Institute of Serbia (RHMS).