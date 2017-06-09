A 30-year-old surfer survived a shark attack in Bantham Beach, near Devon, in England.According to researchers, it is the first time in the UK that the ocean's predator attacks a surfer. And the strike would have caused worse injuries if he had not worn a thick wetsuit.Bantham Beach is a consistent beach break located 10 kilometers west of Plymouth, next to the Avon river mouth. It is considered South Devon's finest surf spot."It won't stop me going back in the water, and it shouldn't stop anyone, I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. I went home and told my wife I was late because I had been bitten by a shark. She said 'I've heard that one before,' but it was true."When the South Coast chemistry teacher returns to the Kingsbridge Community College, his students will offer "Sharkbait" - his new nickname - a couple of shark ties.