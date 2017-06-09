Earth Changes
First shark attack on surfer recorded in the UK
Surfer Today
Thu, 08 Jun 2017 18:00 UTC
Rich Thomson was grabbed by the leg and bitten by a three-foot smooth-hound shark. As a result, he suffered cuts to his hands and a bruised leg.
According to researchers, it is the first time in the UK that the ocean's predator attacks a surfer. And the strike would have caused worse injuries if he had not worn a thick wetsuit.
"I turned around and saw this little shark was on my thigh and wriggling its head side to side. I hit it on the head, and it swam off. My hand was cut to pieces. I had a quite a sizeable bruise about three inches across," explained Thomson.
Bantham Beach is a consistent beach break located 10 kilometers west of Plymouth, next to the Avon river mouth. It is considered South Devon's finest surf spot.
"It won't stop me going back in the water, and it shouldn't stop anyone, I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. I went home and told my wife I was late because I had been bitten by a shark. She said 'I've heard that one before,' but it was true."
When the South Coast chemistry teacher returns to the Kingsbridge Community College, his students will offer "Sharkbait" - his new nickname - a couple of shark ties.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
The true measure of a man is not his intelligence or how high he rises in this freak establishment. No, the true measure of a man is this: how quickly can he respond to the needs of others and how much of himself he can give.
Recent Comments
Trump can't continue to allow the CIA to run amok in the world, but the CIA will try to remove him if he moves against it. But it's doubtful that...
Having a 'conversation' with the DUP and scuttling off to see the queen might prove to be a highly dangerous route for May to take, for all sorts...
Well, at least one of these nations is behaving like an adult.
"Despite promoting the aim of fighting international terrorism, the coalition is striking the Syrian military, allowing IS militants to leave...
These f*cktards in the picture above, and their sponsors really are the enemy of humanity.
