From April to end of May, with another 18 people injured, according to the Department of Relief and Resettlement.Apart from Chin State, there were casualties in other states and regions. Deaths from lightning strikes were highest in Ayeyarwady Region with 14, while Bago Region had eight deaths, Tanintharyi Region had seven, Magwe Region had six and Yangon Region had five.There were also fatalities and injuries from strong winds. According to the department's figures for March to May 26, 19 people were killed and 30 people injured by strong winds, which also destroyed more than 13,000 houses and about 160 religious buildings.Cumulonimbus clouds form in the evening due to high temperatures during the day and can result in thunderstorms, hailstorms and isolated showers, he said."Due to high temperatures during the day, most regions and states have experienced lightning and strong winds this year. It is better to switch off electrical appliances such as televisions and mobile phones when you feel it is going to rain and you hear thunder," he said.The monsoon has been strong in southern Myanmar, he said, and it may rain in Mon and Kayin states, Tanintharyi Region, the delta and central Myanmar."Thunderbolts usually happen during the pre-monsoon period - April and May - as well late in the season," he said.The department's weather forecast for Wednesday predicted likely moderate though rough seas in the delta, Gulf of Mottama and along the Mon-Tanintharyi coasts. Wave height was expected to be 6 to 10 feet in the delta, the Gulf of Mottama and Mon-Tanintharyi coasts, and about 4 to 6 feet on the Rakhine coast."Cumulonimbus clouds may form in the delta and central Myanmar. Thunderstorms, strong winds and lightning will continue," U Kyaw Moe Oo said.Translation by Zar Zar Soe