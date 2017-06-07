© KCNA via KNS/AFP



"North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles, assumed to be surface-to-ship missiles, this morning from the vicinity of Wonsan, Gangwon Province," the JCS statement said, according to the Yonhap news agency.

"It is incumbent on us to assume that North Korea today can range the United States with an ICBM carrying a nuclear warhead,"

North Korea has launched several unidentified ground-based projectiles, assumed to be surface-to-ship missiles, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced.President Moon Jae-in was immediately notified of the launch, the statement added.The last time North Korea conducted a missile launch was on May 29, when it fired at least one short-range ballistic missile. The projectile, believed to be a Scud-class missile, flew around 450 kilometers before landing in the Sea of Japan, some 300 km off the Japanese islands.Shortly afterwards, on May 30, the US conducted its first ever test of a Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) interceptor with a capacity to shoot down intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), that Washington said was planned "years in advance."On Wednesday, the head of the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) told Congress that Pyongyang's ballistic missile tests in the last six months have become cause for concern to the US and its allies in the region.Vice-Admiral James Syring, director of the MDA, told the House Armed Services Committee.