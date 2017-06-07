© Kim Nelson Carstensen



In all parts of the region Sunday afternoon, people saw a glowing ring around the sun.Between 1 and 3 p.m., dozens of pictures were posted to social media from the seacoast to the Monadnock Region.This is known as a 'sun halo' and occurs when sunlight passes through ice crystals high in the sky. The light is refracted by the ice crystals, and its straight path is bent in a 22 degree angle.These situations most frequently occur when high-altitude cirrus clouds arrive on the leading edge of a storm system, exactly the case in New Hampshire on Sunday.