Some people around D.C., Maryland and Virginia witnessed a fireball light up the sky Tuesday night just before 10 p.m.This fireball, which appears to be a shooting, burst of light, is actually a meteor. The meteor is a piece of debris and appears bright because it is burning up as it passes through our atmosphere.This fireball or meteor was reported to the American Meteor Society 28 times. If a fireball or meteor were to reach Earth's surface, it would be called a meteorite.Small meteors pass through our atmosphere almost every day, but most go undetected.