Three members of a family were killed as lightning struck a tree under which they had taken shelter in the Jagdishpura village falling under the Khanpur police station in Jhalawar district today.Yogendra Nagar (40), his wife Sugna Bai and their son Lokendra (13), who were working in the fields, had taken shelter under a tree when they were struck by thunderbolts, SHO Khanpur, Surjeet Tholiya, said.He said that the couple had two sons, of which one died in the natural calamity.After post-mortem the bodies were handed over for the last rites, the official said.Source: Press Trust of India