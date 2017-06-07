A spearfisherman wearing a head camera captured the intense moment an 8-foot reef shark attacked him and took a bite out of his leg Sunday near Middle Samo Reef off Boca Chica in the Florida Keys.The unidentified spearfisherman posted video of the incident on his YouTube Channel called Over the Edge on Tuesday and wrote, "this clearly could have been much worse." Warning for a couple of expletives at the end and the wound itself:The spearfisherman said the shark came out of nowhere. While holding a black grouper he had speared, the spearfisherman appeared to point at the shark at the 14-second mark. Fifteen seconds later the shark was near the surface and in clear view in the video."He first went at my dive buddy Justyn but immediately turned toward me," the victim wrote. "He first bit my left fin then took a chunk out of the right one before biting my leg and cutting the speargun line."I assumed he was trying to steal the black grouper I was holding. But after I lost the grouper and watched it swim to the bottom, the shark kept coming at us!"His splashing and the bubbles make it hard to see all of the attack, but his wound became clearly evident."The shark tore through the skin, fat tissue, muscle, muscle sheath, and unfortunately my tibial artery, which caused me to lose more than a liter of blood," he wrote.The victim needed help getting back to the boat where he immediately received medical treatment."I would not have made it back to the boat without the help of another strong swimmer and would have bled out had I not been patched up so well by Amanda," the spearfisherman wrote, adding a word of caution to all divers: "Always dive with a buddy and someone who is trained in first aid!"