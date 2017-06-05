© Creative Outlet, Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Earth is also impacted by meteors all the time. At any given time, tiny meteors in the upper atmosphere provide a reflective path for radio waves to bounce around the Earth to contact distant stations. Just watch for a while and you're like to see a visible meteor streak across the sky.But just last February, a fireball with the explosive power of the Hiroshima atomic bomb struck over the Atlantic Ocean hundreds of miles from Brazil. According to NASA, it was the largest since the Chelyabinsk meteor over Russia in 2013, but no one really noticed it because it was far out to sea.Since July 1994, when 21 fragments of Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 (SL9) crashed into Jupiter in succession, leaving a trail of "black eyes" in their wake, observers have been keen to see other objects impacting the giant planet.Since that time amateur astronomers have been keeping up a vigil looking for more impacts. It was a long wait. On July 19, 2009, exactly 15 years after the SL9 impacts, a new black spot appeared in Jupiter's southern hemisphere. This time the mark was only about the size of the Pacific Ocean. Scientists did not observe the actual impact, but measurements showed that the area was warm.One of them occurred just last week. On May 26th, between 19:24 and 19:26 Universal Time (about 3:25 p.m. Eastern time), Sauveur Pedranghelu, a French amateur from Corsica, detected an impact flash live on video in Jupiter's north polar region. This was confirmed by a video taken by Thomas Riessler of Dettenhausen, Germany, showing a tiny flash in the same time period.Here's the Astronaut Memorial Planetarium schedule for the coming week:7:00 P.M. Back to the Moon for Good8:15 P.M. Solar Max (IMAX movie)9:00 P.M. Pink Floyd "Dark Side of the Moon" Laser Experience7:00 P.M. Firefall8:15 P.M. Whales (IMAX movie)9:00 P.M. The Doors Laser Experience2:00 P.M. Back to the Moon for Good3:15 P.M. The Living Sea (IMAX movie)The EFSC observatory is regularly open to the public from 6:30 p.m. to about 10:00 p.m. most Friday and Saturday nights.Bookmark the planetarium show schedule at https://www.calendarwiz.com/planetarium in your web browser.