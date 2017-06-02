A woman has been injured and a man was forced to climb onto his car in two separate attacks by a pack of three dogs in Daceyville in Sydney's eastern suburbs today.CCTV shows three dogs leaping on the man and biting him before he seeks safety on the top of his car parked in the street.The man, aged in his 50s, suffered minor cuts and bruises to his back and leg.He told 9NEWS it's the third time the dogs have been seen out on the street in three weeks."I called the police because I was worried, they were ferocious" he said."They kept trying to attack me and then they went down the laneway and they've attacked another lady down at the school."A police officer was forced to use capsicum spray on one of the animals as a ranger captured it, in footage captured by 9NEWS.All three dogs have now been captured.