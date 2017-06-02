A car fell into a sinkhole that formed Tuesday morning on Olde Highway 80 in the El Cajon area.Just after 4 a.m., crews responded to a water main break that caused a sinkhole on the roadway at Pecan Park Lane.Crews arrived to find an Uber vehicle had partially fallen into the hole, but the driver and his passenger climbed out of a window as water began pouring into the car.Tasha Mills said she got the scary early morning call from her husband, who was working his second job driving overnight for Uber."I was sleeping and I got a phone call. It scared us pretty bad, so we rushed out here," she told 10News.Mills said her husband told her that the incoming water was covering their feet, forcing them to escape through a window."It could have been so much worse," she said. "My son actually told me that 'Mom, I made sure that I prayed for dad last night so that's why he's OK.'"Crews were able to pull the dented and scratched car from out of the hole.Padre Dam Municipal Water District crews are investigating what caused the main break, and they expect to have repairs made later Tuesday evening.As of 11:30 a.m., water service in the immediate area was turned off.Pecan Park Lane at Olde Hwy 80 was closed Tuesday for repairs, but reopened Wednesday morning.