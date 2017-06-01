© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

An elderly woman died Thursday after being attacked by a dog.Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers joined animal enforcement after receiving a report of an attack in the Pembroke Manor neighborhood, police said in a news release. They found a woman suffering from severe bites and lacerations.The woman, who police said was in her 90s, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died this morning. Police said that out of respect for the family's wishes, the victim's identity will not be revealed.Police said a 50-pound, 1-year-old American pit bull terrier attacked the woman while she was lying on the floor after a fall. The dog is currently in quarantine at the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center.