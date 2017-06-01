This morning, three earthquakes over the magnitude of 3 occurred in Bárðarbunga at a five minute interval.All occurred in the northern part of the caldera, the first at 9:49, the second at 9:53 and the third at 9:54. This is reported by the Iceland Met Office.Only six of them exceeded the magnitude of 3, the largest occurring on May 27th in Bárðarbunga.No earhtquakes were detected in Hekla this week.