At least 10 people were killed and over 27 others injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Brahmanbaria, Barisal, Feni and Habiganj districts during the rain Thursday.Brahmanbaria's Nasirnagar police station Officer-in-Charge Abu Zafar said that lightning struck some fishermen as they were catching fish in Balikhola Haor of Bholakut union around 11pm.Among the injured, Monju Mian, 54, Shahid Mian, 32, and Janu Mian, 30, all hailing from Balikhola village, died on the spot.Bijoynagar police said one Abdul Hannan, 35, from Khatinga village in Paharpur, union died after he had been hit by lightning while removing rainwater from the rooftop of his house.Three including two siblings of Chor Dakatia under Muladi of Barisal were killed when they went outside to bring in cattle home from the field in the afternoon.The dead are Jobbar Molla's sons Mosharraf, 45, and Kabir, 43, and Bhashai Molla's son Ishaq, 46, Muladi police chief Md Matiur Rahman confirms.Two others injured in the lightning strike are Anis Molla and Abul Molla.In Feni, seven people were injured by thunderbolt while setting nets at a fish enclosure of Muhuri project area around 3am.Among them, Mohammad Nurunnabi, 40, and Mohammad Alamgir, 35, died on the spot, confirms Osmanpur Union Parishad Chiarman Md Mofiz Uddin.In Habiganj, a housewife was struck by lightning while she was bringing goats back home from a nearby Haor in Madhabpur upazila.Azufa Khatoon, 26, wife of Ziaur Rahman from Kharki village, was taken to the Upazila Health Complex where the doctor declared her dead, confirms Madhabpur police chief Moktadir Hossain.On the other hand, 20 others were injured in a lightning strike at Panchgaon of Lalmonirhat during the iftar Thursday. Of them, 17 including a child were admitted to hospital.