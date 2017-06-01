With the Washington Post leading the charge, Respected Media Outlets are horrified that Trump might return to Russia two diplomatic compounds, near New York City and on Maryland's Eastern Shore, seized at the end of December, allegedly as "as punishment for Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election."
As we reported back in January:
The US government alleged the 35 diplomats and 2 compounds they used as recreation facilities were involved in espionage, but also stated that action was retaliation for the totally unsubstantiated "Russia hacked the election" story being served up by mainstream media propagandists on behalf of the scared-shitless US intel establishment in imminent fear of impending Trumpification.As our readers may recall, Putin responded to Obama's "holiday greeting" by inviting "all children of US diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas children's parties in the Kremlin."
How the expelled diplomats and their families, as well as the closed compounds, were supposed to be involved somehow in the alleged hacking, the White House did not make clear.
It's been six months since allegations of Russia's "election interference" emerged—but there still hasn't been a shred of concrete evidence. Russian diplomats and their families were given 24 hours to leave their homes based on a claim that, even after six months, has not been supported by evidence.
Of course, the gallant US media sees things a bit differently. After all, what's more American than making up dumb reasons to grab land that doesn't belong to you? (Answer: Diabetes.)
"They'll be back"? It's their property—and they've been there for decades.
And here's a New York Times columnist weighing in with some 11D chess analysis:
As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out yesterday:
In conclusion, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to the December land grab by calling the Obama administration "a group of embittered and dimwitted foreign policy losers".
Media goes insane after Trump signals willingness to return stolen propertyIt finally happened: KGB sleeper cell agent Donald Trump might reverse Obama's policy of stealing land and deporting children for no justifiable reason whatsoever. With the Washington Post leading...