Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said the state and the level of Russia's strategic missiles is at its highest and would provide great success rate of strategic deterrence, with 99% of the launchers being capable for combat.

Shoigu noted the rocket launchers are equipped with latest technology, adding that 96% of all strategic nuclear missiles are ready for their immediate launch.

The missiles can penetrate any form of missile shield.

Between August 22-27, Russian Defense Ministry will hold ARMY-2017 International Military-Technical Forum in the Patriot, Congress and Exhibition Centre.

The event will take place on some 300,000 square meters.

Dynamic demonstrations of cruise, flight and fire capabilities of armament, military and special hardware will be held at Kubinka airfield, Alabino range, territories of military districts and the Northern Fleet.

Shoygu said, more than 100 international potential exhibitors have already been contacted, adding that for the first time the exhibition will offer military equipment and weapons in Alabino range at night time.

Plans are also being made to display capabilities of robotic marine systems for the first time.

In addition, leading Russian scientists will participate in the forum as the event will also be focused on smart technologies that could be used for the needs of the military. Hi-tech equipment will reportedly be displayed.

According to Shoygu, last year's event turned to one of the most successful international exhibitions of weapons, ammunition and military equipment, adding that more than 11 thousand pieces of weapons and equipment by 58 manufacturers, coming from 11 different countries (among them Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and Pakistan), were displayed.

As Russia is successfully fighting one of the most difficult wars on terror of our time, there of course is a need to modernize the military and increase its budget.

Only last year, budget for military salaries was increased by 40 billion Rubles ($640 Million), in addition to introducing new projects that would considerably shorten the manufacturing time and thus help to reduce the production costs.