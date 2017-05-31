Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said the state and the level of Russia's strategic missiles is at its highest and would provide great success rate of strategic deterrence, with 99% of the launchers being capable for combat.Between August 22-27, Russian Defense Ministry will hold ARMY-2017 International Military-Technical Forum in the Patriot, Congress and Exhibition Centre.Dynamic demonstrations of cruise, flight and fire capabilities of armament,Alabino range, territories of military districts and the Northern Fleet.more than 100 international potential exhibitors have already been contacted, addingIn addition, leading Russian scientists will participate in the forum as the event will also be focused on smart technologies that could be used for the needs of the military.According to Shoygu, last year's event turned to one of the most successful international exhibitions of weapons, ammunition and military equipment, adding that more than 11 thousand pieces of weapons and equipment by 58 manufacturers, coming from 11 different countries (among them Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and Pakistan), were displayed.Only last year, budget for military salaries was increased by 40 billion Rubles ($640 Million), in addition to introducing new projects that would considerably shorten the manufacturing time and thus help to reduce the production costs.