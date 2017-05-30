© twitter



Thomas Friedman of The New York Times wrote that we shouldn't attack ISIS in Syria ; and we should even consider arming ISIS to overthrow Assad

; and John Kerry admitted, " U.S. tried to use ISIS to force Assad into negotiations ."

." Israeli military chief explained, " Israel prefers ISIS to Assad "

" Israeli defense minister recounted, " ISIS never intentionally attacks us; and when it happened once, ISIS apologized immediately ." Hello!

." Hello! Hillary Clinton wrote, " Saudi Arabia and Qatar fund and arm ISIS ."

." Joe Biden, Gen. Martin Dempsey, Gen. Wesley Clark all have stated that US allies in the Middle East arm and fund Al Qaeda and ISIS .

. Several State Department cables have clearly laid out how Saudi Arabia is the #1 source of funding for terrorism around the world - not just in the Middle East.

Since then, Saudi Arabia has spent billions of dollars on Islamic schools - Madrassas - all over the world. These schools act as breeding grounds for future activists, extremists and fighters. Saudis also print textbooks that are used all over the world. Kids learn loving messages such as "Kill Shiites, Christians and Jews." Saudi mosques and preachers all over the world also continue spreading extremist messages.

throw out pro-Russia dictators

install pro-West leaders who would help us build oil/gas pipelines and agree to host US military bases, and

disrupt Russian pipelines and other interests

Terrorism and crime give us the chance to militarize the police in EU, create an "NSA" for entire Europe, and even an EU army. The financial burden caused by refugees also allows us to impose austerity and cut wasteful welfare spending. Mass immigration will also result in a more homogeneous European society. Twenty years from now, there won't be much difference between France and Germany. This means much easier management of EU.

Then we will have global governance and the ultimate New World Order.

Dear Diary, I can't show this letter to the innocent people of America and the world, so it's just between you and me.The average person doesn't understand what's at stake and howIslamic terrorists are wonderful instruments for proxy wars - they cost very little but fight fearlessly. They are a global resource that can be brought into any local conflict. They are also expendable - we use them when convenient and kill them when inconvenient.If this shocks the conscience of people, it just means they haven't been paying keen attention. Consider the following examples:Ever wonder why we never go to war against or impose sanctions on these sponsors of terrorism? Heck we don't even condemn them! What goes through a reader's mind when they see an article titled Accepting Al Qaeda that is published by Council on Foreign Relations - the think tank behind US foreign policy? Or when Hillary Clinton's chief foreign policy advisor wrote to her, Al Qaeda is on our side?I can give many more such examples, but let's hop on the time machine for a moment.We used the Mujahideen to defeat the Soviet Union. Was that not a good thing? Remember how the media and Hollywood glorified those Afghan fighters in the 1980's? The Afghan rebels even got to visit the White House.There are two critical factors that are often forgotten in the Mujahideen story: foreign fighters from all over the world and fundamentalist Islam.In the 1980's, more than 35,000 so-called Arab Afghans came from all over the world to fight the Russians; and we wouldn't have been able to motivate them to do so without appealing to the concept of Islam, Caliphate or jihad.Fighters motivated by religion are also extremely useful in the battlefield since they are not afraid of death. This mindset is essential for the use of suicide bombers without whom many battles and wars would not have been won.When the Afghan war was about to be won, it dawned on us that the Mujahideen project was a brilliant playbook that could be replicated in other parts of the world.You see, Halliburton had just discovered huge oil reserves near the Caspian Sea, but the countries around that region were all pro-Russia even after the fall of the USSR.Without the knowledge of the American public, the Mujahideen were very active all throughout the 1990's in Bosnia, Kosovo, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Dagestan, Chechnya etc. These fighters were used for three major purposes:and we got our man in 1993. Georgia took a long time, butfinally installed our guy in 2005. Within a year, we had a 1000-mile pipeline that linked Azerbaijan (Caspian Sea), Georgia and Turkey!They were struggling for independence from Russia and thus gladly welcomed the Mujahideen who also had plenty of Saudi money and US weapons.Russia invaded Chechnya in 1994, lost the war, and withdrew. It was fun to watch the news those days. But then Putin became the Prime Minister three years later, waged a ruthless war against the jihadists, won decisively and installed his own strongman in Chechnya. Even Sufism has seen a major revival lately and Chechens have now started rejecting Wahhabism and jihadism.In the late 1990's, we used trumped-up charges and NATO bombing to get rid of the pro-Russia guy in Serbia.Away from the heart of Eurasia, Islamic extremism and terrorism play major roles inwe depend on Muslim Brotherhood, Al Qaeda and Salafists (those who follow extreme, fundamentalist Sunni Islam). In Libya, we leveraged the Al Qaeda affiliate called. We released its leader (Belhadj) from the CIA prison, dressed him up in a nice suit, arranged a, and he became the freedom fighter who fought Gaddafi, the brutal dictator!If it were not for Putin's evil interventions, we would now have a Qatar pipeline through Syria, and Israel would be drilling oil in Golan Heights. A tragic situation indeed.In Africa,is a strategic country with 170 million people and a land rich in oil and natural resources.It has been extremely successful in every way. Also, thanks to Boko Haram, half of Nigeria is under Sharia Law, which is a great tool to control people.In Asia, we need to prevail uponWithout them, we lose much of Asia to China. Sharia Law and Salafism are gaining momentum in Indonesia, which is a positive sign.has also been foolishly moving into the Russia-China sphere of influence. Well, this peaceful, Buddhist country has been facing Sunni/Salafist extremism in the south. Thai leaders must realize that the entire tourism industry is very vulnerable - a few bombings and attacks by jihadists can have serious effects.There has been a lot of problems with mass immigration - terrorism, crimes etc. However, every crisis is an opportunity. Some call it the Problem-Reaction-Solution.However, it has an Achilles heel - the western province of Xinjiang that is predominantly made up of Muslims.China's One Belt One Road is very dependent on freight trains safely traveling through that region on their way to Europe. Our future Mujahideen in Xinjiang will come in handy if China starts to misbehave.to a great degree under a common financial, corporate, economic and military system. (Venezuela is the odd man out, but we're working on it).No borders and no walls. One World. In bringing that to fruition, we have many arrows in our quiver - trade, financial/military aid, coups, color revolutions, sanctions, wars etc. - but Islamic terrorism and fundamentalism will continue playing indispensable roles, and that's why we must accept them and embrace them.