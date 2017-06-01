Society's Child
UK radio stations refuse to play song calling Theresa May a 'liar' - reaches tenth place in download charts anyway UPDATE
Shehab Khan
The Independent
Tue, 30 May 2017 15:46 UTC
The Independent
Tue, 30 May 2017 15:46 UTC
A song accusing Theresa May of being a "liar" has reached tenth place in the download charts but radio stations have refused to play it.
The Big Top 40 show on Capital FM and Heart opted not to play the song, which is performed and produced by Captain Ska.
During the chart show, hosted by Marvin Humes and Kat Shoob, it was announced the song was in the tenth spot before the song in ninth position started to play.
The track features a range of Ms May's speeches and interviews and attacks the Prime Minister's record in office.
The lyrics of the song include "she's a Liar, Liar...you can't trust her, no no no no" and "when there's nurses going hungry and schools in decline I don't recognise this broken country of mine".
Jake, a band member and songwriter from Captain Ska, said the song was written to "expose the horrific effects Tory policy has on ordinary people".
"This can only be seen as an attempt by the media owners to undermine public opinion. Thousands of people have downloaded this track and we demand that it is aired as any other song would be," he said.
The song is being promoted by the People's Assembly Against Austerity, who are asking people to complain about the track not being played on radio.
All proceeds from the song between 26 May and 8 June will be split between food banks around the UK and The People's Assembly Against Austerity.
The Independent has contacted Big Top 40 for a comment but at the time of publication none was provided.
Comment: Update from The Independent:
"Liar Liar Ge2017", produced and performed by Captain Ska, skewers the Prime Minister on the NHS, education and poverty, and her party's several recent U-turns including calling the snap election.Update 31st May:
The chorus and easy-to-sing-along melody - "She's a liar, liar, you can't trust her, no no no no" - has helped the song to overtake Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan and Ed Sheeran.
"When there's nurses going hungry and schools in decline I don't recognise this broken country of mine," the lyrics read.
Profits generated from downloads between 26 May and 8 June will be split between food banks in the UK and the People's Assembly Against Austerity.
Radio stations have refused to play the song. The Big Top 40 Show on Capital FM and Heart announced the song had made the Top 10, and skipped to the song in ninth position.
Social media users said they hoped it would reach the top spot.
[...]
A petition calling on radio stations to play the song and oppose censorship has reached more than 460 names.
Captain Ska's political anthem has now reached number 1 on the itunes download chart but radio stations are steadfastly refusing to play it. One twitter user highlighted the establishment's hypocrisy:
The British establishment is so obsessed with exporting their "freedom and democracy" elsewhere around the globe, yet when it comes to upholding these values on home soil, it's a different story.
Reader Comments
It now stands at No1 and all hell breaks loose as no radio or TV is willing to play it! Ha! Ha!
The creative revolution is on!
The creative revolution is on!
UK radio stations refuse to play song calling Theresa May a 'liar' - reaches tenth place in download charts anyway UPDATETrack is performed and produced by Captain Ska. A song accusing Theresa May of being a "liar" has reached tenth place in the download charts but radio stations have refused to play it. The Big Top...