© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

With the grand solar minimum and crop price rises expected at the end of the year which will begin exponential food price costs, there is a concerted effort to homogenize data in the temperature record to show warming, even though almost everyone on this planet sees that the weather / climate in their local area is out of sync and not right this year. The timeline going forward is a 2x amplification from July 2017-Jan 2018, then a 4x increase through 2018. This will in my opinion begin the global grain production crop losses.