© Stefan Wermuth / Reuters
British Airways has cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports due to a global IT outage Saturday. The airline said it is "working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible," and has denied rumors of a cyber attack.

"Please do not come to the airports. We have experienced a major IT system failure that is causing very severe disruption to our flight operations worldwide," BA said in a statement, as cited by Reuters.

Heathrow tweeted a statement confirming that all BA flights scheduled to take off from London's two main airports before 6pm local time have been cancelled.

Reports have surfaced of passengers across the world affected by the outage, with delays reported in Rome, Prague, Stockholm, Malaga and Lisbon. Many passengers have criticized the airline for a lack of food and drink provided as a basic means of compensation.

Passengers experiencing delays around the world have vented their frustrations on social media.