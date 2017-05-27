© Stefan Wermuth / Reuters

British Airways has cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports due to a global IT outage Saturday. The airline said it is "working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible," and has denied rumors of a cyber attack.Heathrow tweeted a statement confirming that all BA flights scheduled to take off from London's two main airports before 6pm local time have been cancelled.Passengers experiencing delays around the world have vented their frustrations on social media.