Arctic sea ice extent is almost exactly "normal."
© University of Colorado Boulder
Source 2017
There has been a huge increase in extent since this date last year.

© Univeristy of Colorado Boulder
2016 2017
The lack of anything interesting happening in the Arctic frightens scientists, because it threatens their funding. So they simply lie about, as do their fellow criminals in the press. Here is an article from yesterday.

© Mongabay
As Arctic sea ice shows record decline, scientists prepare to go blind