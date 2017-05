© Oli Scarff / Getty Images

The majority of Britons believe ethnic minorities living in the UK are a threat to their culture, a new study suggestsUp to a quarter of the population thinks immigrants are snatching jobs, while just over a third (34 percent) believe that they take more from the nation than they contribute, according to this year's Aurora Humanitarian Index survey.A large number of people lack confidence in world leaders to tackle the refugee crisis, the survey found, and when it comes to Prime Minister Theresa May only a minority (15 percent) think she is the best figure to resolve the issue.Announcing their general election manifesto in Halifax last week, the Tories renewed their pledge to cut net migration to the tens of thousands, a commitment first made by former Prime Minister David Cameron back in 2010.Net migration levels in 2016, however, stood at 248,000, leading many opposition figures to question the viability of the Tory pledge.The 2017 Aurora Humanitarian Index surveyed 6,500 people from 12 countries.Up to 26 percent believe immigrants take jobs away from the British, while half of Britons believe their impact is neutral.The findings follow a Global Future report last week, which said the UK needs current net migration levels to stay as they are if it wants to avoid an "economic catastrophe" once Brexit starts taking effect.It warned that if the UK government carries on being so selective over its labor resources, the country risks a decade of slow economic growth similar to Japan."This year's findings demonstrate an overall decline in the support for humanitarian action based on scepticism in the ability to make an impact and ambivalence in defending social values over self-interest," the report said.Ruben Vardanyan, co-founder of the index, said the decline in humanitarianism indicates an "urgent need for engagement in every sector."But he also said that the "sense of apathy" was offset by young people's humanitarian involvement.Vardanyan said."All of us need to educate and motivate the young people around the world so they not only understand their capacity for meaningful impact, but are inspired to act upon it."Although the survey was taken prior to the suicide bomb attack in Manchester on Monday evening which took the lives of 22 people and injured up to 64, it found that two-thirds of respondents believe terrorism is currently one of the biggest global challenges.