Farmers in Kanyakiri village, Embu, watched helplessly as a mudslide destroyed crops worth about Sh3 million last Saturday.Speaking to the Star on Wednesday, Kinyua Njeru said they had woken up early to pick tea when they found their farms moving and the boundaries changed."We were forced to scamper for safety. This is the work of the devil.Area Chief Mark Karangi said crops worth about Sh3 million were destroyed but noted that no one was injured.Peter Macharia, assistant director in the multi-hazard services division, warned the rains will be accompanied by strong winds that may damage weak structures.He said afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected over several parts of the Lake Victoria basin and most of the Rift Valley counties.The department also released the May forecast showing most parts of Kenya will receive adequate rainfall.Peter Ambenje, acting director of meteorological services, said the rains will improve crop yield in agricultural areas and raise water levels in dams for generation of electricity.