A fire truck of the Autryville Fire Department is covered with rubble at the damaged fire
A tornado was confirmed by radar Tuesday afternoon near Clinton in Sampson County, moving east at 25 mph, according to the weather service.

A tornado warning was issued for Sampson County on Tuesday afternoon, and most of central North Carolina already was under a flood watch through late Wednesday night.

A spokesman for Sampson County says multiple structures have been damaged after what's believed to be a tornado touched down.

Spokesman Richard Carr says the town of Autryville and the Bearskin community suffered property damage from the storm on Tuesday. Carr said there was "substantial" damage to the Autryville Fire Department.

Earlier, Sampson County Emergency Management said the fire department was destroyed.

Car said one minor injury has been reported. He also said emergency personnel were assessing the storm's aftermath.

Showers and embedded thunderstorms, some with very heavy rainfall were expected to continue across central North Carolina through Tuesday night.

A second round of heavy rain was expected Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. into Wednesday night - with a total of 2 to 4 inches of rain expected, with local higher amounts possible, according to the weather service.