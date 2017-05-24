© J. Reid photo via Twitter
Snow plows out clearing a path in Conche on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula.
Breaks record that had stood for 143 years.

With 4.0cm of snow, yesterday was #StJohns's snowiest May 20th since records began in 1874. #NLWx
With 4.0cm of snow, yesterday was #StJohns's snowiest May 20th since records began in 1874. #NLWx pic.twitter.com/bx3ZkBCWRs

— YYT Weather Records (@YYT_Weather) May 21, 2017
Thanks to Terry Homeniuk for this link