Floodwater in Thailand
Flooding in Sukhothai's Khirimas district remained critical on Monday morning, with its main business area under water up to 60 centimetres deep and the flood death toll rising to three after the discovery of a body in a canal.

The victim was identified as tambon Nong Prading resident Sriprai Boo-on, 48.

Khirimas's 10 tambons are inundated, affecting 5,536 families and damaging about 20,000 rai (3,200 hectares) of farmland.

Besides various state offices, 11 schools were closed including Khirimas Phittayakhom School, Ban Lan Eung School, Ban Khao Thong Pha Ngab School, Ban Sam Poung School and Ban Pak Klong Reu School.

They will remain shut until the situation returns to normal, said Sukhothai Primary Educational Service Area Office 1 chief Phayom Wongpul.