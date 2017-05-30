© Palm Beach Post

Deputies are investigating after a recycling bin was found Wednesday in DeBary filled with decapitated animals.The bin was found by a woman while on her morning bicycle ride along Toms Road, just west of Interstate 4 near Lake Monroe, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.The incident possibly happened overnight but neighbors did not see or hear anything suspicious, deputies said.The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident but no arrests have been made, spokesman Andrew Gant said. No other details were immediately available.Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477.