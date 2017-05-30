Society's Child
Recycling bin full of decapitated animals found in Florida (Update)
Christal Hayes
Orlando Sentinel
Fri, 19 May 2017 16:40 UTC
The bin was found by a woman while on her morning bicycle ride along Toms Road, just west of Interstate 4 near Lake Monroe, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
"I didn't get real close to it, but I know there was a goat and a chicken and they were all missing their heads, which I thought was kind of strange," the woman told a 911 dispatcher.
Deputies responded and found the blue recycling bin filled with beheaded animals, including a goat, turtle and several birds.
The incident possibly happened overnight but neighbors did not see or hear anything suspicious, deputies said.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident but no arrests have been made, spokesman Andrew Gant said. No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477.
Comment: Update: The Miami Herald reports that the beheading of these animals was part of a cleansing ritual organized by a family to rid their son of schizophrenic thoughts. The family will not face criminal charges
