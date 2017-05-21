Pelicans and other species of aquatic birds are reportedly dying off from the coast near Amelia Island all the way south to Ponte Vedra Beach, sea life researchers say.Their feathers become dry, brittle, bleached and lack proper waterproofing.The majority of the sick birds are near the mouth of the St. Johns River, researchers say. Possibly related is a rainbow-colored sheen atop sea form at the beach of Little Talbot. Sick pelicans have also been spotted in the lake at the Guana Wildlife Management area.Veterinarians with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have collected the carcasses of some of the birds and are testing them to find out more information.Sea Grant Extension researchers say if you see find dead birds, report them to the Florida Fish and Wildlife bird mortality database at this link. Don't touch them.If you see any sick birds that sound like the ones in this report, email Anna Deyle, NE assistant regional species conservation biologist at this address. If you can, include photos but don't touch the birds.