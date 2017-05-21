© U.S. Congress / Wikipedia
Al Green
Democratic Representative from Texas Al Green played recordings of racially abusive and threatening voicemails he says he received after calling for Trump's impeachment at a town hall meeting Saturday.

The two recordings played by Green included graphic racial slurs and threats to hang the lawmaker.

Green told those gathered at the southwest Houston meeting that he would not be intimidated: "We are not going to allow this to cause us to deviate from what we believe to be the right thing to do and that is to proceed with the impeachment of President Trump."



Green became the first member of Congress to call for Trump's impeachment from the House floor on Wednesday.

"President Trump is not above the law. He has committed an impeachable act and must be charged," Green said in a statement, citing the firing of FBI Director James Comey as one of the chief reasons for his impeachment.

"Our mantra should be 'I.T.N. - Impeach Trump Now,'" he said.

A third abusive message shared on Green's YouTube channel describes Trump as "wonderful" and "loving" and calls Green "disgusting" and "pathetic."

In the recording, the caller also refers to the murder of Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer Seth Rich and says allegations of Russia being involved in the leaking of the DNC emails are "fake."