I arrived in Jerusalem last night and as always during the weeks between mid-May and mid-June the media is full of romanticized memories. Within these weeks are the two most siginicfant dates in modern Palestinian history:For Palestinians these dates bring back bitter memories, but for Israelis the memories are sweet - those were the days when we were young and brave and innocent. Vintage photos of soldiers at the newly conquered Western Wall, generals announcing "the Temple Mount is in our hands," and teary-eyed old Jews praying with devotion are everywhere.To add to all that, Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Jerusalem and this gives the press and the official state PR machine an even greater opportunity to deal with the two things they love best:the King David Hotel in Jerusalem is preparing for Trump's visit and a drone was spotted in the hotel parking lot!All smoke screens and trivia which are the staples of tabloids - a category into which most Israeli media outlets fit perfectly - though in their defense one must admit that there is no point in dealing with substance becauseThe Israeli water authority allocates only 3% of the water to Palestinians even though they make up more than 50% of the overall population. More than 55% of Palestinians with Israeli citizenship live below the poverty line, and even though they rate one of the highest in the world in literacy, there is massive unemployment among Palestinians.Trump may also visit Ramallah, and there too these topics are not likely to come up. Though there are attempts to prop the legitimacy of the Palestinian Authority, it is on life support and barely surviving. Municipal elections to West Bank cities were a failure - marked by boycotts of major political parties and a lack of voter interest.The question of moving the US embassy to Jerusalem is also dead at this point although for political reasons Netanyahu will pretend it is a priority. Both Trump and Netanyahu know that Jerusalem is a red line that even two reckless politicians such as them will not dare cross.The international community has never recognized Jerusalem as part of Israel, and international recognition of Israel's jurisdiction is out of the question. So while Israeli politicians may try to create headlines over this topic, it is nothing but a smoke screen.The causes for this existence, the wars of 1948 and 1967 are commemorated each year during the weeks between mid-May and mid-June. The horror of the Palestinian reality is magnified when compared to the dishonest, romanticized narrative presented by Jews during that time: An Israel that is eternally young and brave and facing constant danger, yet winning and succeeding.which includes David Friedman the new US ambassador to Israel and Jared Kushner, the famous Jewish son in law,