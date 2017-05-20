A recent scientific study just proved something that viewers of CNN have probably suspected for years:A study conducted by neuroscientist Tara Swift and the London Press Club determined that "the, due to dehydration, self-medicating, and fueling their brains with caffeine and high-sugar foods"Journalists' brains show a lower level of executive function - that is, the ability of the brain to regulate emotions,- than the average person becauseThey also eat too many high-sugar foods,Dr Swart recruited 31 journalists from across the industry to participate in the study. Participants were required to record their eating and drinking habits, answer a brain profile questionaire, take blood tests, and wear heart-rate variability monitors.The study was initially launched to examine how journalists manage to"Journalism," the press release notes, "is one of many industries under an increasing amount of pressure in the digital age. Low pay, frequent deadlines, and high levels of accountability all contribute to high reported stress levels."