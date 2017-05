© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters



as the top congressional Republican demands swift action after theTensions are running high between the US and Turkey after the Trump administration announced plans to arm Kurdish Syrians militants with small arms, machine guns, armored vehicles and other military hardware."This McGurk is definitely supporting the PKK and YPG. It would be beneficial for this person to change," he said, accusing the diplomat of pursuing policies of the Obama administration, according to broadcaster NTV.The US "should throw their ambassador the hell out of the United States of America," Senator John McCain of Arizona, chairman of the Senate Armed Service committee said on MSNBC's Morning Joe. "This kind of thing cannot go unresponded to diplomatically," and suggested lawsuits would be filed if the bodyguard responsible can't be identified. On Wednesday, McCain condemned Turkish authorities, stating that there is "no excuse" for their "thuggish" behavior. "This is the United States of America. We do not do this here. There is no excuse for this kind of thuggish behavior," he tweeted.Video shows people pushing past police to confront a small group of protesters across the street in Sheridan Circle.The US State Department has confirmed that Turkish President Recep TayyipPolice believe "there could be a diplomatic immunity issue."Republican Senators Marco Rubio (Florida) and Ted Cruz (Texas) called on the Turkish government to immediately apologize for the violence.Republicans are calling on the Trump administration to investigate whether criminal charges are warranted against any of the bodyguards.Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) tweeted "Erdogan is so accustomed to beating up protestors in Turkey, evidently he thinks he can get away with such tactics here too. Outrageous."A congressional aide told The Associated Press that two members of Erdogan's security detail were detained on the scene Tuesday by diplomatic security agents, and they quickly claimed diplomatic immunity and were released.stating they were "aggressively provoking Turkish-American citizens who had peacefully assembled to greet the president. The Turkish-Americans responded in self-defense and one of them was seriously injured."Washington's Metropolitan Police Department said it had arrested two US residents, Ayten Necmi, 49, and Jalal Kheirabadi, 42, over the incident, according to the BBC. It was unclear if they were members of Mr Erdogan's security or protesters."We said we would not be in such an operation with you where you ally with terror organizations and so we said good luck," President Recep Tayyip Erodogan said after meeting President Donald Trump in Washington, according to AP.Turkey considers the People's Protection Units or YPG in Syria a terror organization an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) which has waged a three-decade long insurgency against the Turkish state, seeking their own nation.