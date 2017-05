© Redacted Tonight



The lawyer who filed a class-action lawsuit against the Democratic National Committee and its ex-chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz nearly a year ago tells RT thatThe class action lawsuit against the Democratic National Committee and former chair Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida) filed in June 2016Jared Beck, the attorney leading the lawsuit against the Democratic National Committee, went on RT's Redacted Tonight to tell host Lee Camp that"This seems like an important case, as important as you can get," Cullin O'Brien, co-counsel on the case, told LifeZette which states that that the chair must "exercise impartiality and evenhandedness as between the Presidential candidates and campaigns."which the lawyers say proves that the DNC was working against Sanders from the start."We are bringing fraud claims on behalf of those who paid money to the Bernie Sanders campaign, believing that they were participating in a fair and impartial political process. And that turned out not to be the case as WikiLeaks and Guccifer 2.0 documents show us beyond dispute," Beck said on Redacted Tonight."It's not a situation where a promise has been made that is an enforceable promise," DNC lawyer Bruce Spiva argued, according to a transcript from Jam PAC. "We could have voluntarily decided that,On Redacted Tonight, Beck said that if the lawsuit gets past the pending motion to dismiss, the next step will be discovery, where the lawyers will be able to examine other documentary evidence and take depositions and testimony from witnesses under oath."There can be no reconciliation between the victim and the defendant - the perpetrator of frauds - until there has been justice," Beck said. "Honestly, if the Democratic party is seeking unity in a bona fide manner, then it also needs - I believe as part of that mission - has to come to terms with the fact that the people that we represent demand and need justice for what happened."