Schmidt has been called out for getting a story wildly wrong before thanks to his anonymous sources. Schmidt, citing his anonymous federal law enforcement sources, claimed that one of the San Bernardino terrorists had talked about jihad openly. She didn't.
His boss even reprimanded him and called for "systematic changes" to the way Schmidt and Carlos Slim's blog use anonymous sources.
In fact GotNews.com first broke that the San Bernardino attacks were terrorism.
We guess our anonymous sources are better than the Times.
Schmidt's open admissions on MSNBC confirm GotNews reporting Wednesday that Schmidt hasn't in fact seen the relevant Comey documents.
