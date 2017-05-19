"Yes absolutely. I am talking about strategies that were developed. Working with the Trump campaign. I really do believe that much of what you saw coming out from Trump's mouth was a play from Putin playbook.



I think that when you saw him, absolutely, calling Hillary 'crooked', 'lock her up, lock her up', all of that I think was developed strategically with people from the Kremlin, with Putin and I think it's more of them bank records.



I think that you can see that visits to Moscow were made during the campaign by [campaign manager] Manafort and others. I think it's a lot more absolutely than just following papers.

Putin is a man of many talents apparently.Congresswoman Maxine Waters proves that you can say anything on TV and not be chased off, as long as you liberally sprinkle it with the word "absolutely" in the strangest of places:Thank you Maxine, for this great contribution to TV history.